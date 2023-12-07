Home Nation

Toxic gas kills two Bihar workers in Gujarat factory; second incident in 15 days

The state government data says, about 700 workers have died and 213 were injured in the 587 industrial accidents that occurred in Gujarat over the last three fiscal years.

Published: 07th December 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Two Bihar workers died of asphyxiation after a chemical spill at a facility in Gujarat’s Valsad district on Tuesday, the second major incident to occur in only fifteen days. On November 28, nine people were killed and 24 workers were injured in an explosion at Ether Chemical Industry at Sachin GIDC in Surat.

According to statistics, such incidents continue to occur in Gujarat. The state government data says, about 700 workers have died and 213 were injured in the 587 industrial accidents that occurred in Gujarat over the last three fiscal years.

According to data presented by the Gujarat government in response to a question posed by Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani during the last Monsoon Session of the Gujarat Assembly, the number of industrial accidents increased by 17% between 2020-21 and 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the number of industrial accidents in Gujarat increased from 179 in 2020-21 to 210. The number of fatalities also increased by 15%, from 217 in 2020-21 to 249 in 2022-23.

