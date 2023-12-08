1st Indian Art Biennale at Red Fort to begin today

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Indian Art, Architecture and Design Biennale (IAADB) 2023 to be held at Red Fort on Friday. During the programme, Modi will also inaugurate Atma Nirbhar Bharat Centre for Design at Red Fort and the student Biennale — Samunnati.

It was the Prime Minister’s vision to develop and institutionalise a flagship global cultural initiative in the country like the international biennales at Venice, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Sharjah, among others, said the ministry of culture.

“In line with this vision, a nationwide campaign to reinvent, rebrand, renovate and re-house museums was launched. Further, development of cultural spaces in five cities of India namely Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi was also announced. Indian Art, Architecture & Design Biennale (IAADB) will serve as an introduction to the cultural space at Delhi,” said ministry officials.

The ministry has selected 150 art works to be displayed at the biennale. For the week-long event, it has invited artists and curators to submit their work for the event. The ministry has selected 150 art works to be displayed at the biennale. For the week-long event, it has invited artists and curators to submit their work for the event. The student biennale will serve as a platform for emerging talent to showcase creativity and imagination.

“IAADB is designed to initiate a holistic conversation between artists, architects, designers, photographers, collectors, art professionals and the public to strengthen the cultural dialogue. It will also provide avenues and opportunities to expand and collaborate with the creators of art, architecture and design as part of the evolving economy,” said an official.

The themes chosen for exhibitions to be held every day are ‘Pravesh — Rite of Passage: Doors of India’, ‘Bagh e bahar: Gardens as Universe: Gardens of India’, ‘Sampravah: Confluence of Communities: Baolis of India’, ‘Sthapatya: Anti fragile algorithm: Temples of India’, ‘Vismaya: Creative Crossover: Architectural Wonders of Independent India’, ‘Deshaj Bharat Design: Indigenous Designs’ and ‘Samatva: Shaping the Built: Celebrating Women in Architecture’.

IAADB will include pavillions based on the above themes, panel discussions, art workshops, art bazaar,

heritage walks and a parallel student biennale. IAADB 23 will be a watershed moment for the country

in the Biennale landscape, said officials.

“In consonance with PM’s vision of ‘Vocal for Local’, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design’ at Red Fort is being set up. It will showcase the unique and indigenous crafts of India and provide a collaborative space between the artisans and the designers. Paving the way for a sustainable cultural economy, it will empower the artisan communities with new designs and innovations,” said the ministry.

