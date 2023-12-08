Ramesh Bidhuri expresses regret for remarks against Danish Ali

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri has expressed regret for his objectionable remarks against BSP parliamentarian Kunwar Danish Ali during a meeting of the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee on Thursday. The committee held separate hearings for both the leaders.

According to sources, Bidhuri, in his deposition before the committee, noted that senior BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had already conveyed regret in the House for his comments on September 21. These comments were made during a speech while discussing the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Bidhuri had hurled racial slurs at Ali, who was accused by several BJP leaders of using derogatory words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They claimed that Ali’s comments had provoked the BJP lawmaker. As a row erupted in the House, Singh rose to express his regrets. “I express regret if the opposition is hurt by the remarks made by the member,” said the Deputy Leader of the House in Lok Sabha. The incident also generated significant controversy on social media.

With Bidhuri expressing regret, the committee is likely to close the matter and send its report to the Speaker. BJP president J P Nadda had also issued a show-cause notice to Bidhuri, known for his fiery comments that have sparked controversies in the past. Taking serious note of the comments, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla warned Bidhuri of “strict action” if such behaviour is repeated in the future.

Ali also wrote to Birla, complaining about the slurs used by Bidhuri against him. “During his speech, he directed the most foul, abusive invectives against me, which are part of the record of Lok Sabha. Among the words he used against me were Bhadwa (pimp), katwa (circumcised), mullah ugravadi (Muslim terrorist), and atankvadi (terrorist) etc,” his letter read.

