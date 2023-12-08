Fadnavis sees red as Nawab Malik backs Ajit Pawar

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday wrote to his alliance partner Ajit Pawar asking him not to induct NCP MLA Nawab Malik in his faction and make him a part of the Mahayuti government, citing serious charges against Malik.

The controversy erupted after Malik, out on medical bail, attended the first day of the winter session of the state assembly sitting in the treasury benches. The BJP had earlier made serious allegations against Malik linking his property deal with D-company.

Malik was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. “Power comes and goes, but they will not compromise with national security,” Fadnavis’ letter said, adding he opposed the induction of Malik in the Ajit Pawar-led NCP factions and the ruling Mahayuti government.

“Today, Malik participated in the functioning of the state assembly. As an MLA, it is his right. However, I wish to clarify that we do not have any personal enmity against him,” said Fadnavis’ letter. “But the way the allegations are made against him, it is not appropriate to take Malik in the Mahayuti government,” the letter added.

“We want to clarify that unless Malik proves his innocence, he should not be made a part of Mahayuti. However, it is your sole right to take him or not in your party. Besides, the alliance partner should not take any step that can hurt the Mahayuti,” Fadnavis said.

Nawab Malik refused to speak about the Fadnavis’ letter, saying as per his bail order, he was allowed to speak with the media. However, Ajit Pawar said Malik is a senior politician and that he didn’t need anyone’s advice where to sit in the Assembly.

Arrested in February

Nawab Malik was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. He was welcomed by Ajit faction’s minister

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MUMBAI: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday wrote to his alliance partner Ajit Pawar asking him not to induct NCP MLA Nawab Malik in his faction and make him a part of the Mahayuti government, citing serious charges against Malik. The controversy erupted after Malik, out on medical bail, attended the first day of the winter session of the state assembly sitting in the treasury benches. The BJP had earlier made serious allegations against Malik linking his property deal with D-company. Malik was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. “Power comes and goes, but they will not compromise with national security,” Fadnavis’ letter said, adding he opposed the induction of Malik in the Ajit Pawar-led NCP factions and the ruling Mahayuti government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Today, Malik participated in the functioning of the state assembly. As an MLA, it is his right. However, I wish to clarify that we do not have any personal enmity against him,” said Fadnavis’ letter. “But the way the allegations are made against him, it is not appropriate to take Malik in the Mahayuti government,” the letter added. “We want to clarify that unless Malik proves his innocence, he should not be made a part of Mahayuti. However, it is your sole right to take him or not in your party. Besides, the alliance partner should not take any step that can hurt the Mahayuti,” Fadnavis said. Nawab Malik refused to speak about the Fadnavis’ letter, saying as per his bail order, he was allowed to speak with the media. However, Ajit Pawar said Malik is a senior politician and that he didn’t need anyone’s advice where to sit in the Assembly. Arrested in February Nawab Malik was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. He was welcomed by Ajit faction’s minister Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp