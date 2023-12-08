Home Nation

LS adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition uproar over ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra

The Ethics Committee Chairman, Vinod Sonkar, tabled the committee’s report recommending Moitra’s disqualification. However, the lower house did not address the matter. 

Published: 08th December 2023

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition uproar over report recommending TMC member Mahua Moitra's expulsion from lower house. 

The report was earlier listed in the agenda of the lower house for December 4 but was not tabled.

Meanwhile, Mahua Moitra was quoted as saying by ANI, “Maa Durga aa gayi hai, ab dekhenge…Jab naash manuj par chhata hai, pehle vivek mar jaata hai. They have started ‘vastraharan’ and now you will watch ‘Mahabharat ka rann’.”

The proceedings was earlier adjourned till 12 noon. As soon as Speaker Om Birla started the Question Hour, Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury mentioned the report recommending the expulsion of Moitra in a "cash-for-query" case.

Speaker Birla said the matter is listed, and he will give time to the MPs to speak when the business is taken up.

"The matter has not been taken up yet. Question Hour is your time, you can ask questions," he said.

"This is not as per the rules of procedure. It is there in the list of business, when it is taken up I will provide you enough time to speak," Birla said. As the din continued, the speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon.

