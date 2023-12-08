Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee stands firmly beside Mahua Moitra, hints fielding her in Lok Sabha polls

Moitra was expelled after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest.

Published: 08th December 2023 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Expressing her strong reaction, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee described Mahua Moitra’s expulsion from Parliament as BJP’s politics of vendetta and a betrayal of her constitutional rights. The TMC supremo also pointed out that there would be no reason for not fielding in the fray in the next year’s Lok Sabha elections from her Krishnagar constituency.

Making it clear that the TMC stands beside Mahua, she said, “Mahua was not even allowed to defend herself. the members were not given enough time to go through the report of the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha. This is unacceptable. People will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections. We will fight together under the banner of the INDIA bloc.”

Standing firm behind the expelled party MP Mamata, when asked whether Mahua would be given a ticket from Krishnagar in next year’s LS polls, said, "No reason why Mahua will not be given a ticket in the next elections. Party has already made her district president of Krishnanagar."

Terming Mahua’s expulsion from the lower house of Parliament as a fallout of BJP’s political game, the Bengal CM said, “Had you (BJP) been strong enough to defeat her, you could have fought an electoral battle against her in the next year’s Lok Sabha elections. Mahua will fight boldly. She is a victim of circumstances. She will attend public parliament outside the House which will boost her confidence. It is a sad day for the Indian Parliament.”

The TMC chief congratulated the INDIA alliance for backing Mahua and expressed hope that in the next Lok Sabha polls all parties in the Oppositions bloc will contest the elections together..

“This matter has opened our eyes again against the vindictive politics of the BJP. This is unfortunate for democracy. I thought that the Prime Minister must have reconsidered. But when I got the information I was shocked. It is a sad day for democracy,” she said in Kalimpong in north Bengal where she has gone as part of her prior schedule.

