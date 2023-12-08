Modi to inaugurate 2-day Uttarakhand Global Investors’ Summit today

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government is all set to kick off the two-day Global Investor Summit in Dehradun with great fanfare on Friday. The summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be attended by industrialists representing leading industrial houses from both the country and abroad.

According to the official sources, “The Uttrakhand government has already secured MoUs worth Rs 3 lakh crore, exceeding the targeted investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore, showing strong interest from potential investors” More than one thousand investors and delegates from all over the world will participate in the summit to be held on December 8 and 9 at Forest Research Institute, Dehradun.

The theme of the Global Investors Summit has been set as “Peace to Prosperity” by the Uttarakhand government. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “The state government has completed all preparations for the Global Investors Summit. The aim of organizing this event is to establish Uttarakhand as a new destination for investment.”

Speaking to this paper, the Uttarakhand Director General of Information, Banshidhar Tiwari told, “The State government organized four international and five domestic road shows before the Global Investors Summit. The international roadshows took place in London, Birmingham, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, while domestic roadshows were held in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai”.

Director General Tiwari told, “In addition, the state government has organized a ‘Regional Conclave’ in Haridwar for the Dehradun-Haridwar district and in Rudrapur for the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar district. District level Mini Conclaves were organized in all districts so that small and large entrepreneurs in state can also be encouraged,” said Tiwari.

