Post-poll, resort politics back in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Anxiety continues to grip the Rajasthan BJP over the party’s chief ministerial candidate four days after the party’s triumph in the Assembly polls. On Wednesday night, former CM Vasundhara Raje was reportedly summoned to Delhi to meet the party’s top leaders.

Adding to the confusion was a controversy that erupted when the father of BJP MLA Lalit Meena alleged that Dushyant Singh, Raje’s son and Jhalawar MP, forcibly detained his son at a resort outside Jaipur. This triggered a sensation within the BJP circles in the state capital.

Ex-MLA Hemraj Meena, father of Kishanganj MLA Lalit Meena, has accused Raje’s son of orchestrating the stay of MLAs in a hotel. Hemraj alleges that Dushyant prevented Lalit from returning home and restricted his movements at a resort.

The incident prompted Hemraj to alert state party chief CP Joshi and organization general secretary Chandrashekhar. Despite their intervention, Anta MLA Kanwarlal Meena allegedly obstructed efforts to bring Lalit back, insisting on consultation with Dushyant Singh.

Meena said, “They forced themselves on us, leading to Lalit’s eventual retrieval. The presence of 5-6 BJP MLAs in a hotel on Sikar Road raised suspicions among party members, with concerns about lobbying.” BJP MLA Lalit Meena sensed a potential ploy to coerce him into joining a particular faction. He reported his concerns to his father and party organization, resulting in leaders extracting him from the hotel.

However Kanwarlal Meena refuted the allegations made by Hemraj Meena, father of MLA Lalit Meena as a conspiracy to defame Jhalawar MP Dushyant Singh. Meanwhile, state BJP chief CP Joshi has also dismissed any reports of internal restrictions within the party, emphasizing the party’s commitment to internal democracy.

Despite the denials, uncertainty looms over the selection of the new CM, with several senior BJP leaders being considered for the role. The speculation suggests that a surprise choice, potentially from the central team, could emerge. Meanwhile, amid the suspense, internal upheaval seems imminent following the resignation of several MPs turned MLAs, including Mahant Balaknath.

“After winning, MLA Lalit Meena along with other MLAs from Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha went to the RSS and BJP office in Baran then came to Jaipur and stayed in a hotel together with mutual consent. It is mischievous to say something like fencing in MLAs. Can any MLA be taken forcibly without his consent?” asked Meena.

“That day first 30-35 people came to our hotel and wanted to take MLA Lalit Meena with them but due to lack of familiarity, we did not send Lalit with him. Later, when his father Hemraj came, we sent Lalit with his father. MP Dushyant Singh’s presence can be seen in the Lok Sabha that day and his location can also be traced through mobile phone. I did not talk to the MP during this period. Taking the MLA away at night and accusing Dushyant Singh is a conspiracy,” Meena asserted.

Former CM Vasundhara Raje’s reported meetings with party president JP Nadda and other senior party leaders added further intrigue to the unfolding political drama. However, Raje clarified during her journey from Jaipur to Delhi that she was heading to meet her daughter-in-law, leaving the question of her political role unanswered

When MLAs are kept away

Parties usually collect MLAs at a venue under the leadership of a loyal member, and it is ensured that none of them is poached. Recent instances

In run-up to 2022 RS polls, surveillance on MLAs in Rajasthan was stepped up. MLAs, ministers of Congress and BJP were packed into luxurious resorts in Udaipur and Jaipur

In 2022, Shiv Sena Chief Minister in Maharashtra Shinde fled to Guwahati with around 45 MLAs, thereby weakening the MVA coalition in the state

2020: Drama unfolds outside the ITC luxury resort Grand Bharat in Mewat near Manesar as Rajasthan cops land at the resort to reportedly quiz Sachin Pilot camp’s MLAs

