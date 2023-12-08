Talks in progress with 6 countries to export LCA Tejas, says HAL   

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is in talks with six buyer countries to export India’s indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas. “Talks have picked up pace with Argentina, the Philippines and Nigeria,” HAL chief managing director CB Ananthakrishna said on Thursday. He was talking to the media on the sidelines of the 2-day Avionics Expo 2023 in Delhi.

Besides, countries like Botswana and Egypt have already evinced interest in India’s home-grown fighter aircraft project. The HAL recently received a setback after the Malaysian Royal Air Force opted for Korea’s F-50 Golden Eagle fighter over LCA Tejas.

On being asked about Argentina’s concern over the UK-origin parts being used in the aircraft, the HAL CMD said that “that part will be taken care of.” The LCA Tejas has over 15 British components, including Martin Baker ejection seat, about which the Argentinians have flagged their concern.

In line with India’s initiatives to increase defence-related exports, the HAL is targeting export sales of `25 billion over the next few years. India has been so far one of the biggest importers of defence equipment.

The LCA is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft that the Indian Air Force is currently operating in two squadrons. An order worth `36,468 crore for the procurement of 83 LCA Mk 1A aircraft was placed in 2021 and the delivery is set to begin by February 2024.

A week back Defence Minister Rajnath Singh-headed Defence Acquisition Council approved a proposal to acquire additional 97 LCA Mk1A fighter aircraft for the IAF. The HAL is conducting a two-day ‘HAL Avionics Expo-2023’ in Delhi from Thursday. “It will serve as a hub for professionals, industry leaders and stakeholders from the aviation sector and they will have networking opportunities to establish meaningful connections, foster collaborations and explore potential business partnerships,” HAL director (Engineering and R&D) DK Sunil said on Tuesday.

The expo has arranged a display of a comprehensive range of avionics products designed and developed by HAL. India’s defence exports have reached an all-time high of `15,920 crore in FY2023. India today exports major platforms like Dornier-228 and 155 mm advanced towed artillery guns.

