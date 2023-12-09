Home Nation

13 arrested in ISIS terror conspiracy case following NIA raids in Maharashtra, Karnataka

Of the 44 locations being raided since this morning, the agency sleuths searched one place in Karnataka, two in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, nine in Thane city, and one in Bhayander.

Published: 09th December 2023

National Investigation Agency (NIA). (Photo |ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The central anti-terror agency raided 44 locations in Maharashtra and Karnataka on Saturday and arrested 13 people in connection with an ISIS terror module case.

NIA raided these locations in close coordination with the police forces of Maharashtra and Karnataka, sources said.

Of the 44 locations being raided since this morning, the agency sleuths searched one place in Karnataka, two in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, nine in Thane city, and one in Bhayander, they said.

The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by accused persons and their associates who had pledged to the violent extremist ideology of proscribed terrorist organizations, including Al-Qaeda and ISIS, and had formed a terrorist gang.

The terrorist organizations had recruited like-minded youth into their fold besides conducting religious classes to wage violent jihad to establish Islamic rule in India.

A suspect - Aakif Ateeque Nachan - allegedly involved in making explosives was arrested last August, the sixth accused to be ever arrested in an ISIS terror module case.

