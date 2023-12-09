Home Nation

Ahmedabad Diary: State Congress unveils new strategy for LS polls 

The Gujarat Congress appointed presidents for 10 districts within the state organisation.

Published: 09th December 2023

A child holds Congress flags. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Gujarat Congress has unveiled a new structure following the outcomes of the four assembly polls on December 3. Despite a dismal performance in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly Election, where the Congress secured only 17 seats out of 182, the party is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Gujarat Congress appointed presidents for 10 districts within the state organisation. Given the BJP’s historic win in the 2022 assembly polls and its dominance in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, the Congress faces a challenging task to strengthen its presence. 

Mandaviya plays key role in BJP success in Chhattisgarh
Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister and a prominent political figure in Gujarat, played a crucial role in the BJP’s success in Chhattisgarh. Before the elections, the BJP implemented key organisational changes, appointing co-in-charges in Telangana, MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Union ministers were also granted authority in this process. As co-election in-charge in Chhattisgarh, Mandaviya collaborated with state in-charge Om Mathur. Despite scepticism on  Mandaviya’s impact, the results surprised many, reinforcing the Prime Minister’s confidence in him.

Internal rift in state BJP continues 
Internal discord within the Gujarat BJP persists, with renewed rumours of strife among party leaders in Narmada district. Reports indicate discussions about internal conflicts during a ‘Sneh Milan’ programme in Rajpipla of Narmada, attended by a Union Minister of State.

Allegedly, Nandod MLA Darshana Deshmukh expressed dissatisfaction with certain BJP members for mocking her during the programme, stating that as an MLA, even a minor worker spoke against her. The MLA’s remarks stirred controversy among local BJP leaders. Sources claimed that the MLA used the worker’s name to target specific influential BJP figures.

Our correspondent in Gujarat 
dilipsingh@ newindianexpress.com

