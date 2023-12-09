Home Nation

Ajit Pawar faction of NCP ‘disowns’ Nawab Malik 

Ajit Pawar said he would clarify his stand after Malik takes his own decisions.

Published: 09th December 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  After Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ objections, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Friday disowned party MLA Nawab Malik, saying Malik had not been inducted into the party. Fadnavis on Thursday wrote to Ajit Pawar warning him against inducting Malik into his faction of the NCP, seeking to remind him of the latter’s alleged links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Ajit Pawar said he would clarify his stand after Malik takes his own decisions. The Deputy CM said Malik is out on medical bail. “Let Nawab Malik take his stand, then I will clear my position over it,” Ajit Pawar said. Sunil Tatkare, state president of NCP (AP) said that they spoke and inquired about the health of Malik because he was an old colleague. Tatkare said Malik has not been inducted into the NCP.

Despite NCP (AP)’s denial, Malik has been allotted a seat reserved for treasury benches. As per the norms, the respective party leaders put up a pecking order of MLAs that enables them to get a seat as per their seniority. Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP criticised Ajit and Fadnavis for insulting Malik.
 

Devendra Fadnavis Ajit Pawar NCP BJP Nawab Malik

