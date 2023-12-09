COP28: India quiet on fossil fuels, stresses on equity and climate justice in statement 

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

DUBAI: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Saturday has delivered the 'COP28 National Statement' at the High-Level Segment for Heads of State and Government in Dubai.

While there was no direct reference to fossil fuels, the statement says,"India firmly believes that equity and climate justice must be the basis of global climate action. This can be ensured only when the developed countries take the lead in ambitious climate action."

Yadav said, at COP28, India looks forward to the global stocktake outcomes and hope that they will be a meaningful and relevant input for deciding on enhanced climate action. "The resource mobilisation under New Collective Quantified Goal must be guided by the needs and requirements of the developing countries," the minister told the global heads.

Sources in the Indian COP28 delegation say for India meeting its energy requirements is paramount. On its part, the country is doing all it could to mitigate emissions and well on its path to fulfill all the targets set in the NDC (Nationally Determined Contributions).

Yadav said India has now finalised its Third National Communication based on greenhouse gases (GHG) inventory of 2019 along with Initial Adaptation Communication. "It underscores our consistent contribution towards climate action while also prioritizing the development and well-being of our people."

Without mentioning a word on coal or other fossil fuels phase down (or out), he said: "In our endeavour to decouple economic growth from GHG emissions, India has successfully reduced the emission intensity vis-à-vis its GDP by 33% between 2005 and 2019, thus achieving the initial NDC target for 2030, 11 years ahead of the scheduled time. India has also achieved 40% of electric installed capacity through non fossil fuel sources, nine years ahead of the target for 2030."

"Between 2017 and 2023, India has added around 100 GW of installed electric capacity, of which around 80% is attributed to non-fossil fuel-based resources. We have therefore revised our NDCs upwards indicating our deep commitment towards enhanced climate action," the national statement reads.

India's national statement was in sync with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the ceremonial opening of COP28 earlier this month. It highlighted India's contribution to climate action through its international efforts such as International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), creation of LeadIT (Leadership Group for Industry Transition), Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) and the Big Cat Alliance.

The Global Biofuel Alliance, launched when the G20 leaders met in New Delhi earlier this year, seeks to serve as a catalytic platform fostering global collaboration for advancement and widespread adoption of biofuels, Yadav said.

