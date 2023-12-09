Home Nation

Married girls entitled to govt jobs on compassionate grounds: Calcutta HC

The bench passed the order in a case on a job application made by Rekha Pal, for a compensatory job on land owned by her father for a government project, which was rejected by the West Bengal govt.

Published: 09th December 2023 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court.

Calcutta High Court (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court has ruled that even married women, being a member of their paternal family, are entitled to get a state government job on compassionate grounds.

Although a division bench of Justices Debangsu Basak and Shabbar Rashidi delivered the order on Friday, a copy of the order was available only on Saturday morning.

The bench passed the order in a case on a job application made by Rekha Pal, for a compensatory job on land owned by her father for a government project, which was rejected by the West Bengal government since she was married at the time of application.

The land was procured for Bakreswar Thermal Power Station, a project of West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited, in the Birbhum district of West Bengal.

In 2012, the state government issued a notification announcing jobs to one member of each family whose land was acquired for the project.

Accordingly, Rekha Pal applied for the job. However, the state government rejected the application because she was married at the time of application.

She then approached an erstwhile single-judge bench of Calcutta High Court against the rejection of her application and argued that since after her father's demise she had taken the full- responsibility of her widowed mother, she should be given the job.

The single-judge bench agreed to her argument and in 2014 directed the state government to grant her the job.

However, the state government immediately challenged that order at the division bench of the Calcutta High Court.

Finally, on Friday, the division bench too had upheld the order of the single-judge bench.

In his argument, Pal’s counsel argued that if a widow or divorced woman is entitled to be considered as a member of her paternal family, why should the same not be applicable for a married woman?

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calcutta High Court compassionate grounds government job married women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp