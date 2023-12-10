Home Nation

Bengal could have added more people under welfare schemes if Centre cleared state's dues: Mamata

The CM claimed that West Bengal's dues are pending on various accounts, including 100 days of work under MGNREGA, housing, and the state's share of GST collection.

Published: 10th December 2023

r: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit, in Alipurduar, West Bengal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that her government could have included more people under its social welfare schemes if the Centre had cleared the state's dues.

Banerjee, while addressing a public meeting in Alipurduar, said her government stands by all sections of the society, including tea garden workers, tribals and labourers.

"I always keep my promise, unlike the BJP, which had promised to reopen all closed tea gardens. I could have offered social schemes to more people if we had received our dues," the TMC chief said.

The chief minister also announced 70 projects worth Rs 93 crore.

"I will be in Delhi along with a few MPs. I have sought an appointment with the Prime Minister between December 18-20 to seek the release of our dues," Banerjee said.

The CM claimed that West Bengal's dues are pending on various accounts, including 100 days of work under MGNREGA, housing, and the state's share of GST collection.

She said that the "total outstanding amount from the Centre is Rs 1.15 lakh crore".

Banerjee said her government would offer land pattas (deeds) to all tea garden workers and provide Rs 1.2 lakh to each of them for building homes.

The chief minister also assured the tribals of addressing their concerns regarding ST certificate, clean drinking water and access to social schemes.

Special camps would be set up to facilitate the delivery of social welfare programmes for the tribal people, she added

