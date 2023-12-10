Home Nation

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn issued notice in gutka ad case: Allahabad HC told

The Centre's counsel informed the High Court on Friday that the same issue was also being heard by the Supreme Court and as such the instant petition should be dismissed.

Published: 10th December 2023 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2023 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan in the gutka ad.

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan in the gutka ad.

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The central government, responding to a contempt petition, informed the Lucknow bench of Allahabad Court that it has issued notices to actors Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn in connection with advertisements they do for gutka companies.

The Centre's counsel informed the High Court on Friday that the same issue was also being heard by the Supreme Court and as such the instant petition should be dismissed.

After hearing the submission, the bench fixed the hearing for May 9, 2024.

A bench of justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan had earlier directed the central government to decide the representation of the petitioner, who had originally contended that action should be taken against the actors and dignitaries who were given high profile awards but were advertising for gutka companies.

The representation was made to the government on October 22 but no action was taken in the matter, the petitioner argued.

Thereafter, hearing the contempt petition, the high court had issued notice to the Cabinet Secretary of the central government.

On Friday, Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey informed the High Court that the Centre had issued show cause notices to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn.

The court was also informed that Amitabh Bachchan had sent a legal notice to a gutka company, which was showing his advertisement despite the fact that he had already cancelled his contract with it.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gutka ad Akshay Kumar Ajay Devgn Shah Rukh Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp