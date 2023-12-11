Home Nation

BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand her political successor

BSP’s Shahjahanpur district unit chief Udayveer Singh told reporters that Akash has been declared the ‘uttaradhikari’ by Mayawati.

Published: 11th December 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati with her nephew Akash Anand arrives for a meeting of party's office bearers ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, at the party office in Lucknow, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (PTI )

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In an open endorsement to ‘dynastic politics’, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday declared her nephew Akash Anand as her political heir at an all-India meeting of the party here. Twenty-seven-year-old Akash, an MBA from London, has been active in the party since 2017 and, at present, he is a national coordinator. He is the son of Mayawati’s younger brother Anand Kumar. 

Although the press statement issued after the meeting doesn’t mention the development, the party’s lone MLA in UP, Uma Shankar Singh, confirmed that the development. BSP’s Shahjahanpur district unit chief Udayveer Singh told reporters that Akash has been declared the ‘uttaradhikari’ by Mayawati.

BSP MLC Bhim Rao Ambedkar also confirmed the announcement. “We have got a youth leader in Akash Anand. In states where the party organisation is weak, Anand will be strengthening it,” he said. “Anand has been associated with the BSP since 2017. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he addressed a rally in Agra,” Ambedkar said. According to a BSP statement, Mayawati called upon party workers to increase the party’s support base. 

