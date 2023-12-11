Gujarat AAP MLA demands anti-corruption probe against himself in letter to CM Patel and PM Modi

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: A 'Pandora's box' has been thrust open in Gujarat's political landscape following a letter penned by Umesh Makwana, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA representing Botad Assembly, seeking an anti-corruption probe against himself.

In the missive addressed to PM Narendra Modi and CM Bhupendra Patel, Makwana suggested that having served as an MLA for a year, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) should scrutinize his financial holdings for any signs of disproportionate assets.

In a similar spirit, he contended that the inquiry should extend to other legislators, members of Parliament, ministers, as well as IAS and IPS officers in the state. The MLA's letter has gone viral on social media.

Makwana, in his letter, stated: "Today I have completed one year as an MLA. Accordingly, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) should investigate my income and assets, as well as all MLAs, Ministers, Members of Parliament (MP), and all IPS and IAS-level officers of the Gujarat government."

In his letter, the MLA also requested that "the report of the ACB investigation be posted online on the Gujarat government website so that the people of Gujarat can know the income and assets of every MLA, MP, and top government officials."

In response to queries from local media regarding his letter, Makwana said, "Before becoming an MLA, I often heard allegations of corruption against legislators involved in building roads or bridges. But after being elected to the legislature, I learned that we lacked the authority for such matters. Since IPS and IAS have absolute authority, I've written a letter requesting an investigation."

Meanwhile, a leader who wished to remain anonymous remarked: "While many politicians become uncomfortable when the name ACB is brought up, this particular politician has directly and intriguingly challenged Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel."

"This letter has also raised many questions about the government and the collusive corruption of politicians in Gujarat," he added.

The National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) 2022 report reveals that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Gujarat booked 160 officials, with five facing cases related to disproportionate assets.

According to the NCRB data, the ACB documented 146 corruption cases in Gujarat in 2020 and 136 in 2021. In 2020, 37 cases of disproportionate property involving government officials were registered, while in 2021, the number of such cases was reduced to 11.

