Mahua Moitra vows to continue fight against expulsion

TMC leader Mahua Moitra. (File photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Recently expelled from the Lok Sabha in the 'cash-for-query' case, TMC leader Mahua Moitra conveyed a resolute message to her constituency, Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat, emphasising her commitment to the ongoing battle and pledging to remain steadfast in the fight against perceived injustice.

Moitra, a first-time MP, was expelled from the House on Friday.

The Ethics Committee's report, which held her accountable for accepting gifts and illegal gratification, paved the way for her expulsion.

Following a contentious debate where Moitra was denied the opportunity to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi proposed a motion to expel the TMC member for "unethical conduct," a motion that was adopted through a voice vote.

Expressing gratitude in a video message to her former constituency, Moitra thanked her supporters and party activists for their unwavering support.

"I want to thank all the residents of Krishnanagar and party workers for supporting me and standing by me from the core of my heart. I am your daughter; I am the daughter of the soil. I will be with all of you as long as you want me," she said.

"I am here to win this fight. This is a fight we will win. I will not leave the battleground," she asserted in a video circulated on Sunday.

Moitra moved the Supreme Court on Monday challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interests.

According to TMC sources, the party leadership has affirmed Moitra's candidacy for the Krishnanagar seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Additionally, she has been recently entrusted with the responsibility of fortifying the party's organisation in Nadia district ahead of the upcoming elections, underscoring the party's unwavering support.

