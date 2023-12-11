Valley anxious as SC to pronounce verdict on Art 370 abrogation today

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: As the Supreme Court is all set to pronounce its verdict on Monday on pleas challenging the reading down of Article 370 by the Centre in 2019, a feeling of anxiety prevails in the Valley as the much-awaited judgment will set the course for the future in the sensitive region.

“The hope with which we had gone to the Apex Court, we have the same hope today...we hope justice will be delivered,” former J&K CM and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said and added that his party would continue to fight for the restoration of special status through peaceful means within the constitution.

The five-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud had reserved its judgment on September 5 after hearing 23 pleas challenging the dilution of Article 370. Former J&K CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti pointed out that the court had previously maintained that Article 370 could only be scrapped based on the recommendations of the Constituent Assembly of J&K. “The SC verdict is not solely about the Article but a pivotal moment determining the future of India’s identity,” she said.

Ravinder Raina, the J&K BJP president, said his party will accept and respect the SC verdict. Like politicians, the residents are too anxious. “It is a D-Day tomorrow. We hope for justice,” said a retired teacher, Abdul Gaffar. However, a businessman Javed Ahmed does not think that the special status will be restored after four years. Police, meanwhile, have upped vigil and are monitoring the social media platforms.

Judgment reserved

The five-judge Constitution bench had reserved its judgment on September 5 after hearing 23 pleas challenging the dilution of Article 370. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said the court maintained that Article 370 could be scrapped based on the recommendations of Constituent Assembly of J&K

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SRINAGAR: As the Supreme Court is all set to pronounce its verdict on Monday on pleas challenging the reading down of Article 370 by the Centre in 2019, a feeling of anxiety prevails in the Valley as the much-awaited judgment will set the course for the future in the sensitive region. “The hope with which we had gone to the Apex Court, we have the same hope today...we hope justice will be delivered,” former J&K CM and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said and added that his party would continue to fight for the restoration of special status through peaceful means within the constitution. The five-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud had reserved its judgment on September 5 after hearing 23 pleas challenging the dilution of Article 370. Former J&K CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti pointed out that the court had previously maintained that Article 370 could only be scrapped based on the recommendations of the Constituent Assembly of J&K. “The SC verdict is not solely about the Article but a pivotal moment determining the future of India’s identity,” she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ravinder Raina, the J&K BJP president, said his party will accept and respect the SC verdict. Like politicians, the residents are too anxious. “It is a D-Day tomorrow. We hope for justice,” said a retired teacher, Abdul Gaffar. However, a businessman Javed Ahmed does not think that the special status will be restored after four years. Police, meanwhile, have upped vigil and are monitoring the social media platforms. Judgment reserved The five-judge Constitution bench had reserved its judgment on September 5 after hearing 23 pleas challenging the dilution of Article 370. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said the court maintained that Article 370 could be scrapped based on the recommendations of Constituent Assembly of J&K Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp