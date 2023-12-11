Home Nation

Woman raped in moving train in MP; one held

By PTI

SATNA: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a moving train in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, an official from the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Monday.

The incident occurred when the woman boarded the Jabalpur-Rewa memu train at Pakaria station between Satna and Katni sections on Sunday evening, the official said.

Pankaj Kushwaha (23), a native of Banda (Uttar Pradesh) and resident of Katni, has been arrested in connection with the incident, said L P Kashyap, Satna GRP station in-charge.

The accused allegedly intercepted the woman near the toilet and raped her.

She managed to escape and informed the GRP at Satna station, following which a team was dispatched to apprehend the man, he said.

The accused had locked himself in the toilet, and when the train reached Rewa, the lock was broken, and he was arrested, the official said.

As the crime was committed in the jurisdiction of Katni GRP, the case was handed over to them, he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sarika Pandey said that the criminal record of the accused is being investigated.

