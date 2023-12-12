Home Nation

Bill to regulate appointments, service terms of CEC, ECs passed in Rajya Sabha

The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, was passed in the Upper House of Parliament with a voice vote.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to regulate the appointment and service terms of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.

The bill, which was introduced in the House on August 10, seeks to replace the 1991 Act which did not have a clause related to the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners (ECs).

Replying to the debate, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the new legislation has been necessitated as the earlier Act had certain weaknesses.

He also rebutted Opposition allegations that the bill has been brought to circumvent a judgement of the Supreme Court related to the appointments of the CEC and the ECs.

Rather, he said, it is in accordance with the direction of the apex court judgement and also to ensure the separation of power as enshrined in the Constitution.

