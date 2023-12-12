Drop in number of students opting for Canada

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The number of student visa applications from India to study in Canada has experienced a significant decline, dropping by approximately 40% in the latter half of 2023. The recent announcement by Canada regarding an increase in the financial requirement for international students further compounds the challenges for prospective students.

Starting January 1, 2024, the Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIP) requirement for study permits will be raised to $20,635, doubling the longstanding $10,000 threshold. This change, coupled with expenses for travel and tuition, particularly impacts Indian students, particularly those from Punjab, who constitute a substantial portion of annual applicants for Canadian student visas. Students and their families now face the necessity of securing additional loans to fund their education in Canada.

According to data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), student visa applications from India to study in Canada declined by 40% in the second half of this year, with only 86,562 applications for new study permits between July and October, compared to 145,881 during the same period last year. While there were 236,077 applications in 2021 and 363,541 in 2022, the numbers dropped to 261,310 by October 2023. As Indians constitute nearly half of international students in Canada, the decline in applications has broader implications for overall enrolment figures.

Shamsher Singh Sandhu, managing director of Canadian Migration Lawyers, emphasises that the increase in the Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIP) from $10,000 to $20,635 will likely result in a drastic reduction in students going to Canada on student visas. He said that post-graduate students have better chances for permanent residency compared to those pursuing diploma courses after Class XII, with the latter facing a mere 1% chance. Additionally, changes in work permit policies may further discourage students, limiting their stay in Canada after completing their studies.

Factors such as political tensions, visa refusal from Canadian authorities, a lack of job opportunities, and high rental costs have contributed to the decline in students’ interest in studying in Canada. The anticipated impact of these changes on international student intake is expected to be felt by September 2024, potentially leading to restrictions on students in specific regions, driven by concerns such as housing crises and backlash from locals.

The financial burden on parents too has intensified, with the cost of sending students to Canada expected to rise by approximately Rs 6.50 lakh. This financial strain is forcing families to seek additional funds, with middle-class parents finding it challenging to meet the heightened financial requirements for their kids’ education in Canada.

