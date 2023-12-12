Home Nation

Evaluating EC’s office-of-profit report against CM Hemant Soren: Jharkhand Governor

BJP delegation alleged that Soren, while heading the mining department, allotted a stone chips mining lease to himself in 2021 flouting office of profit norms.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan

RANCHI: Governor C P Radhakrishnan said on Monday that Raj Bhavan is examining the Election Commission’s report in an office-of-profit case against CM Hemant Soren over the extension of a stone mining lease to him. The Election Commission sent its recommendation in August last year.

Talking to the media persons after the Centre’s Viksit Bharat programme at the Raj Bhawan, the Governor further added that people, who have done wrong and have been found guilty, will have to face consequences.

Notably, a BJP delegation led by former chief minister Raghubar Das on February 10, last year had met the then Governor Ramesh Bais and handed over a memorandum seeking disqualification and removal of CM Soren alleging him of violating the constitutional provision under section 9A of The Representation of
the People Act, 1951. BJP delegation alleged that Soren, while heading the mining department, allotted a stone chips mining lease to himself in 2021 flouting office of profit norms.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Governor Bais forwarded those documents to ECI seeking its opinion which he received on August 25. The Election Commission sent its recommendation in August last year, which is still not been disclosed either by the then Governor Ramesh Bais or the present Governor CP
Radhakrishnan.

According to Radhakrishnan, “There are certain difficulties. We have to go through that and we will.”

