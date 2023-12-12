INTERVIEW | BJP always admires tribal legacy and cares for rights: Chhattisgarh CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai

By Express News Service

A senior BJP leader from the tribal belt of Jashpur in northeast of Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, Vishnu Deo Sai (59) emerged as the “favourite” candidate for the chief minister’s post. After he was elected the leader of the BJP legislature party, he spoke with Ejaz Kaiser on the formation of the government,

challenges, and the plan of action. Excerpts:

What’s your reaction to the BJP’s return to power in Chhattisgarh?

The BJP got the mandate from the people who voted for our party. Every segment of the population who was distressed during the five-year rule of the Congress government now feels relieved. The people looked determined not to vote for the corrupt Congress.

Did you expect the party leadership to select you for the CM’s post?

I am delighted and would like to extend my gratitude to my party leadership for reposing immense confidence in me and giving the responsibility of the chief minister to a small worker. This opportunity to lead the Chhattisgarh government means a lot since it also reflects the trust of PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, besides the party workers. I am grateful to all of them.

Is your election as CM an attempt to win over tribals?

The BJP has always held tribals in high esteem. For holistic growth and development, a separate ministry was created for tribals at the Centre during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Our party appointed a tribal woman as President of India. So, it’s BJP’s endeavour to appreciate tribal legacy and care for their rights. The Congress has used tribals as their vote-bank only.

What will be your first move as the CM?

Our first priority will be to formulate an action plan to fulfill ‘Modi ki guarantee’ and the pledges of the party’s ‘sankalp patra’ (manifesto) to be accomplished during the next five years. But to start with, the BJP government will now offer a two-year bonus of 2017-18 to farmers directly in their bank accounts on December 25, which is the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who created a separate Chhattisgarh state. The BJP government after taking oath will soon approve the construction of 18 lakh pucca houses for the homeless poor who remained deprived during the last five-year rule of the Congress.

Is fulfilling the promises going to be tough for the new government?

It will be a challenge for the BJP government as the previous Congress government had emptied the state exchequer. But we will work out plans to fulfill BJP’s promises to the people.

Will there be any deputy CM in the BJP government and when will you take oath of office?

Let the party decide on taking the oath of office. It will be the central leadership to decide on having deputy chief minister’s post. We have sent an invitation to the PM Modi to grace the occasion of the oath-taking ceremony, which will be organised at the Science College ground in the state capital, most likely on Wednesday. Other senior leaders from the Centre will also be invited to attend. We met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to stake our claim to form the government and it has been accepted.

How about constituting your cabinet team?

The decision on this will soon be taken after consultations. It will be a team that will deliver on good governance and development.

PM Modi asserted during campaigns that no corrupt person will be spared…

Absolutely, the BJP stands for zero tolerance against corruption. There will be a thorough probe into all irregularities and corruption committed during the previous regime. Strict actions will be taken against those found guilty. Our government will be committed to strengthening good governance.

The first thing you did a day after being elected as the CM…

As a chief minister I know there will be challenges. So, a day after being chosen for the big role, the first thing that I did was to visit the Ram temple and seek His blessings.

