Home Nation

Portal SATHEE to assist students in preparing for JEE, NEET and other competitive exams launched

AI-based tools (chatbots) have been integrated to offer valuable insights into effective exam preparation strategies.

Published: 12th December 2023 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

SATHEE - Self-Assessment, Test and Help for Entrance Examination. (SATHEE website)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Education Ministry has launched a portal SATHEE to provide quality education to every student who plans to participate in competitive examinations such as JEE, NEET and various state-level engineering and other examinations.

The portal SATHEE - Self-Assessment, Test and Help for Entrance Examination – has been created by the Department of Higher Education in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the parliament that it is an open learning platform available to everyone.

AI-based tools (chatbots) have been integrated to offer valuable insights into effective exam preparation strategies.

The portal offers several facilities to help students with such examinations.

One of the features is that a senior student who has passed a competitive exam solves mock test papers and explains his or her thought process to solve different questions on camera. The session is telecasted live as well as recording is shared with the aspirants.

This helps aspiring students to understand the tips to ace a question paper beyond just subject knowledge.

The portal also offers an assessment platform with more than 60,000 questions.

These questions are obtained from various sources, such as NCERT textbooks, exemplar books, previous years' exam papers, or designed by experts. These questions follow the latest exam patterns and syllabus.

SATHEE provides video lectures and live sessions on various topics and subjects related to the NCERT curriculum. This feature provides a comprehensive and interactive learning platform for students who want to study the NCERT syllabus for board exams in addition to preparing for competitive exams.

These lectures and sessions are delivered by expert students from IITs, AIIMS, and other premier institutes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sathee JEE NEET NCERT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp