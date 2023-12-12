Portal SATHEE to assist students in preparing for JEE, NEET and other competitive exams launched

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Education Ministry has launched a portal SATHEE to provide quality education to every student who plans to participate in competitive examinations such as JEE, NEET and various state-level engineering and other examinations.

The portal SATHEE - Self-Assessment, Test and Help for Entrance Examination – has been created by the Department of Higher Education in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the parliament that it is an open learning platform available to everyone.

AI-based tools (chatbots) have been integrated to offer valuable insights into effective exam preparation strategies.

The portal offers several facilities to help students with such examinations.

One of the features is that a senior student who has passed a competitive exam solves mock test papers and explains his or her thought process to solve different questions on camera. The session is telecasted live as well as recording is shared with the aspirants.

This helps aspiring students to understand the tips to ace a question paper beyond just subject knowledge.

The portal also offers an assessment platform with more than 60,000 questions.

These questions are obtained from various sources, such as NCERT textbooks, exemplar books, previous years' exam papers, or designed by experts. These questions follow the latest exam patterns and syllabus.

SATHEE provides video lectures and live sessions on various topics and subjects related to the NCERT curriculum. This feature provides a comprehensive and interactive learning platform for students who want to study the NCERT syllabus for board exams in addition to preparing for competitive exams.

These lectures and sessions are delivered by expert students from IITs, AIIMS, and other premier institutes.

