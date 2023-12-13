After two legal setback, Omar Abdullah decides to go off-grid

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After suffering two consecutive setbacks on the legal front including one on his personal life, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah instead of taking the challenge head-on in times of test has decided to go “off-grid” for some time and return early next year to face the challenges.

“Who was it who said it’s not how hard you can hit, it’s how hard you can get hit & still keep moving forward? The last two days have been deeply disappointing both personally & professionally but I refuse to give up & slink away. It’s that time of the year when I take some time to be with those I care about, to refresh, recharge & come back stronger. I’m going off-grid for a few weeks,” Omar Abdullah posted on X, formerly Twitter.

In a major setback for Omar and his party National Conference, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Article 370 abrogation while the Delhi High Court has refused to grant him divorce from his estranged wife Payal Abdullah.

Omar and his estranged wife Payal are living separately.

Omar said he will come back early next year to face the challenges of 2024.

“Will come back early in the new year fighting fit & ready to face the challenges that 2024 will throw at me, including at least two elections in J&K. The fights & struggles will continue (sic),” Omar further posted on X.

Following the apex court verdict upholding the scrapping of Article 370, Omar said yesterday that he was disappointed but not disheartened and vowed to fight politically and peacefully for the restoration of the rights of the J&K people.

After the Supreme Court upheld Article 370 abrogation, it was expected that leaders of the five-parties Gupkar Alliance on Article 370 restoration would meet and chalk out a strategy for their future course of action.

However, with Farooq Abdullah, who is also chairman of Gupkar Alliance, presently in New Delhi to attend the parliament session and his son Omar Abdullah going “off-grid” for about three weeks, it seems unlikely that Gupkar Alliance leaders would meet anytime soon to strategize their policy.

A senior PDP leader said Omar Abdullah has been against the Gupkar Alliance right from day one.

“Omar has been reluctant to even participate in Gupkar Alliance meetings and back the decisions of the Gupkar Alliance. Omar has been trying to sabotage the unity moves of the Gupkar Alliance and also of his father, Farooq Abdullah,” he said.

