Bihar to get investments worth Rs 40,000 crore from 'Bihar Business Connect 2023' summit

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar government is likely to get investments worth Rs 40,000 crore from the two-day 'Bihar Business Connect 2023', which kick-started in the state capital on Wednesday. Out of a total of Rs.40,000 crore, proposals of Rs 34,000 crore have already been pledged by the investors in the state. Over 600 investors from within the country and abroad are taking part in the global summit organised for the first time.

“A total of 40 memorandum of understanding (MoUs) are likely to be signed between the state government and the investors from around 16 countries including India. Out of 40 MoUs, 10 are from the global investors,” a top official of the state industries department confided on condition of anonymity.

"The priority sectors that are likely to see investments in the state over the next couple of years include food processing, textile, leather and information & technology (IT) among others,” the officer added.

On the first day, MoUs were signed between the Bihar government and eight private companies for making proposed investments worth over Rs.5.54 crore in the textile and leather sectors in the state.

Bihar Industries Department minister Sameer Kumar Mahaseth revealed the MOUs signed by companies for investments on the first day of the two-day global investors summit 'Bihar Business Connect-2023'.

Industries minister urged the Centre to create special economic zones (SEZs) to accelerate the industrial growth of the state. He assured the delegates within the country and abroad to provide all sorts of assistance to the investors.

“We are ready to provide all assistance to those who want to set up their industries in Bihar. The government has also changed its policies to suit the investors. Join the new Bihar and enrich it. If industries grow in the state, the country will progress too,” he added.

The minister demanded the creation of at least four SEZs in the state. The creation of SEZ will pave the way for fresh investments in the state. “Investors have shown their interest in making investments. Several companies have already set up their industrial units,” he disclosed.

Mahaseth said that the increase in investments would take Bihar to the list of top 10 states in terms of industries in the next five years, it will make it to the list of top five states in the country,” the minister asserted. Reiterating the demand for special category status for Bihar, the industries minister said that it would ensure faster growth.

He contended that the state's focus was on attracting more investments in food processing, leather, textile and information technology among others. According to senior officials of the State Industries Department, representatives from countries like the US, Taiwan, Japan and Germany attended the summit on the first day and many are likely to attend on the last day as well.

“Besides, a total of 600 delegates including those from major Indian business houses such as Adani Group, Godrej Group and Britannia will take part in the two-day event,” the officials claimed.

