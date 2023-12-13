Parliament breach: Accused Sagar Sharma left home to join 'protest' in Delhi, says family

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Sagar Sharma, 27, one of the two men who jumped into the lower house of Parliament from the visitors’ gallery in a major security breach while the proceedings of the house were on, belongs to Purwa village of Unnao district. His family stays in a rented house in Ramnagar locality under Manak Nagar police station area in Lucknow.

As per police sources, Sagar’s family claimed that he had left home two days back on the pretext of joining some protest in Delhi.

However, the family expressed ignorance about his act saying that they had no idea about his involvement in the Parliament security breach on Wednesday. Sagar and another intruder sprayed yellow smoke from canisters, shouting slogans before being overpowered by MPs and handed over to the Delhi police.



Sagar’s family, who have been living in Lucknow for the past decade, comprises his father, mother and a minor sister who studies in Class IX. As per Manak Nagar police station SHO Shiv Mangal Singh, Sagar’s father Roshan Lal is a carpenter.

After the Parliament incident, a police team was seen at his residence speaking to his family members.

In view of the neighbours and media persons thronging his house in large numbers on Wednesday evening, police personnel were deployed to ensure law and order, said the police officials.

Meanwhile, as per sources close to Sagar’s family, he was born in Delhi as his family then used to stay in Vasant Vihar area of the national capital before shifting base to Lucknow.

“Sagar used to be a meritorious student but he could study only till class 12th due to the limited financial means,” says one of the neighbours. Locals also claimed that in the pre-pandemic years (2018-19), Sagar had gone to Bengaluru and stayed with a friend. He did some petty jobs to earn a living.

After the pandemic, he also worked with a broker at the Lucknow RTO office. This Raksha Bandhan, Sagar returned permanently to Lucknow and was driving an e-rickshaw taking it on rent.

Being influenced by revolutionaries of the freedom movement including Bhagat Singh, the social media posts of Sagar suggest that he follows the socialist ideology and was upset over the present socio-political scenario of the country.

