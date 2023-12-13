Parliament security breach: 5th person nabbed, sources say plan hatched few days ago

Home Nation

The accused devised the plan a few days ago and they carried out a recce before coming to Parliament on Wednesday, sources said.

Published: 13th December 2023

Police personnel detain a man protesting outside the Parliament building carrying a can emitting a yellowish smoke during the Winter session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Parliament security breach on Wednesday was well-coordinated, meticulously planned and carried out by six accused, five of whom have been nabbed, police sources said on Wednesday.

Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D who were held inside the Lok Sabha chamber, and Amol Shinde and Neelam -- caught outside Parliament -- are in police custody.

Lalit and Vikram are suspected to be their accomplices while Vikram has been detained from Gurugram, Delhi Police teams have been sent to various locations to nab Lalit, sources said.

Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, Amol Shinde and Neelam sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises.

Police sources said the Parliament security breach was a well-planned and well-coordinated incident carried out by six people, all of whom were in contact with each other over Instagram and other social media platforms where they hatched the plan.

The accused devised the plan a few days ago and they carried out a recce before coming to Parliament on Wednesday, they said.

"Five of them stayed at Vikram's residence in Gurugram before coming to the Parliament.

As per the plan, all six wanted to go inside the parliament but only two got passes," the source said.

Interrogation of Amol Shinde revealed that the six accused had known each other for the past four years through social media.

"They had the same ideology and hence decided to give a message to the government.

The security agencies are trying to ascertain if they were instructed by anyone or any organisation.

During interrogation, Amol said they were upset with issues like the farmers' protest, Manipur crisis, unemployment, that's why they committed this act," a police source told PTI.

