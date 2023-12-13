Parliament Security Breach: All four intruders identified, detained by Delhi police

By Online Desk

In a major security breach in the Lok Sabha, on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack two intruders jumped from the visitors' gallery and started running around the House.

However, the Delhi police have detained them, a man and a woman, in front of the Transport Bhawan, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal.

The protestors who were detained from outside Parliament and taken to Parliament Street Police Station were identified as Neelam (42), a resident of Hisar in Haryana and Amol Shinde (25), a resident of Latur in Maharashtra.

According to the latest information from police sources, the other two intruders who were detained have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranhan.

One of the intruders reportedly hid canisters inside his shoes and took it inside the Parliament before jumping from the gallery and spraying it.

ALSO READ | Parliament security lapse: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla calls meeting of MPs

The intruders, acting in two groups, were reportedly unhappy with the current government and were heard chanting the slogan 'Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi' (down with the dictatorship).

Questions are already being raised about the security breach, which comes on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the old Parliament building.

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.

ALSO READ | Parliament breach: 'My son is honest, follower of Swami Vivekananda,' says the intruder's father

The anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police, Special Cell has arrived at Parliament, investigations are underway.

Entry of visitors inside Parliament complex suspended

The entry of visitors inside the Parliament House complex has been suspended after two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the persons was identified as Sagar Sharma and the other Manoranjan. People carrying valid visitors' passes for the day were being sent back from the reception area.

Officials said so far there has been no written instruction "banning" visitors. Usually, visitors' passes are issued for two hours. Earlier in the day, the wives of several MPs had taken a tour of the new Parliament building.

WATCH VIDEO:

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

In a major security breach in the Lok Sabha, on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack two intruders jumped from the visitors' gallery and started running around the House. However, the Delhi police have detained them, a man and a woman, in front of the Transport Bhawan, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal. The protestors who were detained from outside Parliament and taken to Parliament Street Police Station were identified as Neelam (42), a resident of Hisar in Haryana and Amol Shinde (25), a resident of Latur in Maharashtra.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the latest information from police sources, the other two intruders who were detained have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranhan. One of the intruders reportedly hid canisters inside his shoes and took it inside the Parliament before jumping from the gallery and spraying it. ALSO READ | Parliament security lapse: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla calls meeting of MPs The intruders, acting in two groups, were reportedly unhappy with the current government and were heard chanting the slogan 'Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi' (down with the dictatorship). Questions are already being raised about the security breach, which comes on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the old Parliament building. Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people. ALSO READ | Parliament breach: 'My son is honest, follower of Swami Vivekananda,' says the intruder's father The anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police, Special Cell has arrived at Parliament, investigations are underway. Entry of visitors inside Parliament complex suspended The entry of visitors inside the Parliament House complex has been suspended after two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery on Wednesday afternoon. One of the persons was identified as Sagar Sharma and the other Manoranjan. People carrying valid visitors' passes for the day were being sent back from the reception area. Officials said so far there has been no written instruction "banning" visitors. Usually, visitors' passes are issued for two hours. Earlier in the day, the wives of several MPs had taken a tour of the new Parliament building. WATCH VIDEO: Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp