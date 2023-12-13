Home Nation

PM Modi pays tributes to those killed in 2001 Parliament attack

Modi was joined by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries at a ceremony in the Parliament House where they paid tributes to them.

Published: 13th December 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a remembrance ceremony for the 2001 attack on Parliament at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists who attacked Parliament on this day in 2001.

He said on X, "Today, we remember and pay heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel martyred in the Parliament attack in 2001. Their courage and sacrifice in the face of danger will forever be etched in our nation's memory."

Modi was joined by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries at a ceremony in the Parliament House where they paid tributes to them.

Nine people, including eight security personnel, had died in the attack in which all five Pakistan-sponsored terrorists were killed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Narendra Modi Parliament attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp