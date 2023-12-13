PM Modi pays tributes to those killed in 2001 Parliament attack

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists who attacked Parliament on this day in 2001.

He said on X, "Today, we remember and pay heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel martyred in the Parliament attack in 2001. Their courage and sacrifice in the face of danger will forever be etched in our nation's memory."

Today, we remember and pay heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel martyred in the Parliament attack in 2001. Their courage and sacrifice in the face of danger will forever be etched in our nation's memory. pic.twitter.com/RjoTdJVuaN December 13, 2023

Modi was joined by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries at a ceremony in the Parliament House where they paid tributes to them.

Nine people, including eight security personnel, had died in the attack in which all five Pakistan-sponsored terrorists were killed.

