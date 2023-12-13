Home Nation

Six involved in Parliament breach incident, say sources; manhunt launched for remaining two

Delhi Police sources said that initial investigations revealed that all four persons and one unidentified fifth person came from outside Delhi and stayed at the residence of a man in Gurugram.

(L)A visitor jumps in the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery. (R) Police personnel apprehend a man carrying a can emitting yellowish smoke. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Four out of six people have been detained, who were involved in hatching the conspiracy of the Parliament security lapse, Delhi Police sources said on Wednesday, adding that a manhunt has already been launched for the remaining persons.

As per sources, six persons, out of whom five have been identified, came from outside the national capital and stayed at a residence in Gurugram, Haryana.

There was a huge security breach during Zero Hour in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon after two men, both carrying canisters that emitted yellow smoke, jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber before they were overpowered by the MPs. Similarly, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were detained later.

Delhi Police sources said that initial investigations revealed that all four persons and one unidentified fifth person came from outside the national capital and stayed at the residence of a man in Gurugram.

"A manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining two," they added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police officials said that Neelam and Amol, who were detained from outside Parliament in front of Transport Bhawan, in preliminary investigations, revealed that they were not carrying mobile phones or any other identity proof.

Both have refused to have any connection with any organization, they said.

Earlier in the day, senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau visited the new Parliament building, where the major security breach happened.

