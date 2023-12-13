Tiger spotted at 6,000 ft in Almora

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In an astonishing first, a tiger was spotted in the Shaukiyathal forest near Jageshwar Dham, Almora, in the Terai region of Uttarakhand. While tigers are occasionally spotted in the Mohan area of Almora, near Corbett Park, this is the first time they have been observed at an elevation of over 6,000 feet at Shaukiyathal, an area surrounded by dense forests of bamboo and rhododendrons near Jageshwar Dham.

The sighting has generated excitement among residents and wildlife experts. Wildlife officials are hailing this as a positive development for wildlife conservation. Uttarakhand currently has over 570 tigers, making it the third-largest tiger population in the country. Corbett Park alone has a population of about 270 tigers.

In the last few years, the number of tigers in the state has increased significantly. It is believed that due to the high tiger density in the Terai area, the big cats are now turning to the mountains looking for new corridors. Director of Rajaji Tiger Reserve Dr. Saket Badola confirmed the tiger sighting.

“This is a positive indication for wildlife and suggests that tigers are venturing into and exploring these areas.” About the movement of the tiger found in sub-zero temperatures in Jageshwar, Uttarakhand, Badola said, “The tiger is versatile in nature and can cope in almost every climatic condition, they can also live in places with exceptionally high temperatures such as the Ranthambore region of Rajasthan.”

“The movement of tigers in the mountains is the result of climate change, availability of food and an increasing population of the big cat in Terai forests,” said Dr Dheeraj Pandey, Director, Jim Corbett National Park. “We’’ll soon put up trap cameras to trace the tiger,” said Pandey.

