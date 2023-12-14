Home Nation

Kodagu Congress members demand resignation of MP Prathap Simha over Parliament security breach

The Congress workers alleged MP Prathap Simha of nepotism. Virajpet Block Congress president, P Ranji Poonacha demanded that Simha take moral responsibility for the incident and resign. 

Published: 14th December 2023 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

During the protest at Virajpet where Congress leaders and workers alleged that BJP was responsible for the security loopholes even as they burnt the portrait of Kodagu-Mysuru MP Prathap Simha.

By Prajna G R
Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Congress leaders and workers of Virajpet on Thursday hosted a protest condemning the security breach at the Parliament in New Delhi. The protesters alleged that BJP was responsible for the security loopholes even as they burnt the portrait of Kodagu-Mysuru MP Prathap Simha.

“MP Prathap Simha must resign from the post taking moral responsibility for the incident,” demanded Virajpet Block Congress president, P Ranji Poonacha. He explained that the security breach had taken place in the parliament 22 years ago during the BJP central rule and opined, “This incident highlights the inefficiency of the BJP government.”

The Congress workers alleged MP Prathap Simha of nepotism. “Prathap Simha has not carried out any development works in the district. He is involved in nepotism and has ignored the actual struggles of the people. If the LS members cannot be protected, how can they ensure the safety of the people?” questioned Madanda P Thimmaiah, the president of the Virajpet Congress committee.

The protestors held the portrait of Prathap Simha and burnt it demanding his resignation. “The security breach highlights the chaos of the country’s security system. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah could not extend security to the MPs. How can he ensure the safety of the citizens? MP Prathap has ignored his duty and carelessly given passes to the miscreants. A proper investigation must be led into the matter,” demanded Sanketh Poovaiah, the Congress spokesperson.  

