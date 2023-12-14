Modi likely to sound Mission 2024 bugle from Varanasi on December 17

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With all the modalities of government formation almost over in the three recently won states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to sound the bugle for ‘Mission 2024’ from his Lok Sabha constituency — Varanasi – by visiting the holy city on December 17 and 18.

The PM, who is likely to arrive in Kashi on Sunday (December 17) afternoon, will have an overnight stay in his parliamentary constituency and would return to Delhi on Monday. During his stay, the PM is likely to inaugurate various development projects worth Rs 1,000 crore.

According to Varanasi divisional commissioner, Kaushal Raj Sharma, the PM would take part in a series of programmes in Kashi besides launching various development projects. According to the district administration and local BJP workers, during the visit, the PM would witness Ganga Aarti and offer prayers to Maa Ganga at Namo Ghat. He would also participate in Kashi-Tamil Sangamam Phase-II.

On the first day of his visit, PM Modi is likely to open Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition, which is proposed to be organised on the grounds of cutting memorial inter college. The he would proceed to Namo Ghat where a cultural programme is scheduled to be held as part of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam Phase-II beginning on December 17.

It may be recalled that month-long Kashi-Tamil Sangamam has become an annual affair which was started in November, last year as part of the continuing efforts of the Union Ministry of Education to revive the living bonds of rich cultural heritage between world’s the most ancient city of Kashi and Tamil Nadu to uphold the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshthha Bharat”.

It is organised by Union Education Ministry in collaboration with other departments like Culture, Textiles, Railways, Tourism, Food Processing, Information & Broadcasting and the UP government. At the Sangamam, many aspects of the historical and civilisational connection between India’s North and South regions are celebrated with an objective to bring the two knowledge and cultural traditions (of the North and South) closer, create an understanding of shared heritage and deepen the people-to-people connect by reaffirming and rediscovering age-old links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

Projects worth Rs 1K cr

The PM is likely to inaugurate various development projects worth Rs 1,000 crore. According to Varanasi divisional commissioner, Kaushal Raj Sharma, the PM would take part in a series of programmes in Kashi besides launching various development projects. On the first day of his visit, PM Modi is likely to open Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition, which is to be organised at a college.

