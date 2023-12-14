Parliament Security breach: Delhi Court sends four accused to one-week police custody

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Thursday allowed 7-day police custody of four persons arrested for causing a security breach at the new Parliament building after they jumped from the visitors' gallery to the chamber diffusing yellow gas from smoke canisters that they had carried.

The accused persons --Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam Verma, and Amol Shinde who were charged under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) among other charges brought by the Delhi Police Special Cell to the Patiala House court in the national capital.

Before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur, appearing for the police, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, sought 15 days of custody for the investigation into the "well-planned conspiracy" behind the attack.

It was also submitted by the APP that the accused persons had a pamphlet showing PM Modi as a "missing person," and those who found the PM would be paid a "reward from the Swiss Bank," arguing "the accused projected Prime Minister as a proclaimed offender."

Sections 16 and 18 of the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) related to terrorism and conspiracy for terrorism, were also added to the case, the court was informed.



He said the right of the accused persons was limited to the gallery. "But they jumped from the gallery where MPs were discussing and the session was live... This erupted proceeding," AAP said, adding that the accused persons were hiding the smoke canister in their shoes.

It was also submitted by the APP that the accused persons were associated with a group called 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club' on Facebook and that they bought the shoes from Lucknow and the gas canisters from Mumbai, adding they needed to be taken to those cities for investigation.

The accused were provided legal aid counsel as they were not with any lawyers who had argued that four or five days would be sufficient for the accused to carry out the exercise.

It was submitted by the cops that the case was registered based on a complaint filed by the Deputy Director of Security of the Parliament.

Accused D Manoranjan from Mysuru, Karnataka, and Sagar Sharma from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh were overpowered by the MPs present in the House and handed over to security officials during the security breach. In the meanwhile, Shinde from Haryana’s Hisar and Neelam from Haryana’s Hisar were caught after protesting outside the parliament with yellow smoke.

