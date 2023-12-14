Parliament security breach: Hang him if found guilty, says Manoranjan’s father

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Manoranjan D, 34, who intruded the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, is an engineering graduate and hails from Vijayanagar in Mysuru. Manoranjan and another accused Sagar Sharma took passes from the office of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha for the winter session.

“This incident has shocked me. My son told me that he is going to Bengaluru. I was not aware of his visit to New Delhi,” Manoranjan’s father Devarajegowda alias Devaraj said. Condemning Manoranjan’s action, he said, “My son is innocent and is not associated with any organisation or anti-social elements. He is a bookworm and I see him always reading books, especially by Indian spiritual leaders. He wanted to do something on his own,” Devaraj said.

Manoranjan always volunteered to help the poor and distressed women and contribute to the nation’s growth this way. Manoranjan is also interested in farming and helped him in agriculture. “I even asked him to get married, but he did not show any interest,” he said.

Devaraj claimed that his son enjoys a close association with Pratap Simha. The MP might have given passes because of this. Condemning the Delhi incident, Devaraj said his son should be hanged if he is found guilty.



