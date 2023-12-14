PIL filed in HC demanding CBI, ED probe into Rs 354 crore haul from MP Dhiraj Sahu's properties

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Even as Income Tax sleuths were busy conducting raids for the ninth consecutive day at the Ranchi and Lohardaga residences of Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu, a PIL has been filed in the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday demanding a through probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or Central Bureau of Investigaiton (CBI) into the matter.

More than Rs 354 crore has been recovered from the properties of Rajya Sabha MP Sahu in Jharkhand and Odisha, which is said to be the highest-ever money haul by the agency in a single operation.

Petitioner Daniel Danhish in his PIL has made Finance Secretary (Government of India), Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, ED Director, Director General of Investigation (Income Tax), CBI Director, Chief Election Commissioner of Election Commission of India as respondents.

The petitioner has also demanded that the Election Commission cancel Sahu's parliamentary membership for giving wrong information in the affidavit filed by him during 2018 Rajya Sabha polls by declaring his assets worth Rs 34 crore. He has also demanded that the CBI investigate the involvement of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur in the crime.

Meanwhile, ground penetrating radar (GPR) is being used by I-T sleuths to locate the treasure hidden under the ground at Sahu’s Lohardaga and Ranchi residences in Jharkhand. GPR is a geophysical locating method that uses radio waves to capture images below the surface of the ground in a minimally invasive way. The huge advantage is that it allows crews to pinpoint the location of underground utilities without disturbing the ground.

Interestingly, as many as 176 bags full of cash was recovered from the office of Baldeo Sahu & Group of Companies in Odisha which were meant to be used post polls in Chhattisgarh as they were expecting a hung Assembly in the state. It took four days for as many as 50 bank staffers of three banks to count the recovered notes.

According to I-T sources, Rs 354 crore was recovered from nine almirahs kept at the Bolangir office of Baldeo Sahu & Group of Companies in Odisha while the rest of the amount was recovered from other locations in Odisha and Jharkhand. Though, there is no official confirmation in this regard, local sources claimed that the total recovery of notes amounts to Rs 465 crore. I-T sleuths are said to have recovered three bags and several other important documents from Sahu’s Ranchi residence. According to I-T sources, the three bags contained jewellery and several other documents.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand IT raid: Officials planning on excavation for hidden gold inside Sahu’s premises

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RANCHI: Even as Income Tax sleuths were busy conducting raids for the ninth consecutive day at the Ranchi and Lohardaga residences of Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu, a PIL has been filed in the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday demanding a through probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or Central Bureau of Investigaiton (CBI) into the matter. More than Rs 354 crore has been recovered from the properties of Rajya Sabha MP Sahu in Jharkhand and Odisha, which is said to be the highest-ever money haul by the agency in a single operation. Petitioner Daniel Danhish in his PIL has made Finance Secretary (Government of India), Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, ED Director, Director General of Investigation (Income Tax), CBI Director, Chief Election Commissioner of Election Commission of India as respondents.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The petitioner has also demanded that the Election Commission cancel Sahu's parliamentary membership for giving wrong information in the affidavit filed by him during 2018 Rajya Sabha polls by declaring his assets worth Rs 34 crore. He has also demanded that the CBI investigate the involvement of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur in the crime. Meanwhile, ground penetrating radar (GPR) is being used by I-T sleuths to locate the treasure hidden under the ground at Sahu’s Lohardaga and Ranchi residences in Jharkhand. GPR is a geophysical locating method that uses radio waves to capture images below the surface of the ground in a minimally invasive way. The huge advantage is that it allows crews to pinpoint the location of underground utilities without disturbing the ground. Interestingly, as many as 176 bags full of cash was recovered from the office of Baldeo Sahu & Group of Companies in Odisha which were meant to be used post polls in Chhattisgarh as they were expecting a hung Assembly in the state. It took four days for as many as 50 bank staffers of three banks to count the recovered notes. According to I-T sources, Rs 354 crore was recovered from nine almirahs kept at the Bolangir office of Baldeo Sahu & Group of Companies in Odisha while the rest of the amount was recovered from other locations in Odisha and Jharkhand. Though, there is no official confirmation in this regard, local sources claimed that the total recovery of notes amounts to Rs 465 crore. I-T sleuths are said to have recovered three bags and several other important documents from Sahu’s Ranchi residence. According to I-T sources, the three bags contained jewellery and several other documents. ALSO READ | Jharkhand IT raid: Officials planning on excavation for hidden gold inside Sahu’s premises Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp