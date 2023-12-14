Parliament security breach: Sagar left home 2 days ago to join Delhi ‘protest’

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Sagar Sharma, 27, one of the two men who jumped into the well of Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery in a major security breach while the proceedings of the House were on, belongs to Purwa village of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh. His family stays in a rented house in Ramnagar locality under Manak Nagar police station area in Lucknow.

Police said Sagar’s family claimed that he had left home two days back on the pretext of joining some protest in Delhi. The family expressed ignorance about his act saying that they had no idea about his involvement in the Parliament security breach on Wednesday.

Sagar’s family, which has been living in Lucknow for the last decade, comprises his father, mother and a minor sister who studies in Class IX. Manak Nagar police station SHO Shiv Mangal Singh said Sagar’s father Roshan Lal is a carpenter.

After the Parliament incident, a police team was seen at Sagar’s residence speaking to his family members. Given the neighbours and media persons thronging his house in large numbers on Wednesday evening, police personnel were deployed to ensure law and order, said the police officials. Meanwhile, as per the sources close to the family, Sagar was born in Delhi, as his family used to stay in Vasant Vihar before shifting base to Lucknow.

