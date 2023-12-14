Home Nation

Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath with two deputies in Chhattisgarh

Sai was elected as MLA when he was 26 years in the undivided Madhya Pradesh. 

Published: 14th December 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by new Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during the latter's swearing-in ceremony, in Raipur, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: BJP tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai, 59, was sworn in as the fourth chief minister of Chhattisgarh at the Science College ground in Raipur on Wednesday. State party chief Arun Sao and the first-time MLA Vijay Sharma also took oath as deputy chief ministers.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered oath of office and secrecy to Sai and his two deputies. Sai began his political career as sarpanch of Bagiya gram panchayat in 1990, and represents Kunkuri legislative assembly in Jashpur district. He was elected leader of the BJP legislature party last Sunday.

Sai was elected as MLA when he was 26 years in the undivided Madhya Pradesh. He represented the Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency four times in a row since 1999 and served as the Union minister of state in the Modi government in 2014-2019.

Arun Sao is the BJP’s OBC face and represents the Lormi assembly constituency. Sharma is the party’s state general secretary representing Kawardha, also referred to as ‘Dharm Nagri’ of Chhattisgarh.
The new CM’s first big test will be how he gets along with his two deputies. The second is how he selects his 12-member cabinet team from 54 MLAs. The third will be how he fulfills the party’s promises which it vowed to deliver after immediately winning the Assembly polls. Besides, there are other pledges of the party contained in its Sankalp Patra at a time when the state is facing a tight fiscal situation.

The BJP won a chunk of seats in the tribal belt, called the gateway to power in Chhattisgarh, winning 17 of the 29 reserved Scheduled Tribe constituencies. Senior BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and chief ministers of BJP/NDA-ruled states attended the oath-taking ceremonies in Bhopal as well as in Raipur.

Former CM Bhupesh Baghel and his deputy TS Singhdeo were among the other dignitaries present. After taking oath, Sai proceeded to the state secretariat at the new capital city Nava Raipur-Atal Nagar. He performed puja rituals before taking charge. The state BJP is yet to declare its list of ministers even as many senior party leaders in Chhattisgarh now expect yet another surprise in the BJP pick of the new Sai team.

IED kills one jawan 
On a day of BJP government taking charge, the Maoists triggered an IED blast targeting security forces belonging to the 9th Battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force killing one jawan and injuring two others. The rebels opened fire at the force while fleeing into the forest. The deceased jawan was identified as Kamlesh Sahu. He was a native of Janjgir-Champa district of the state, the cop said.

