Home Nation

West Bengal: Water tank falls at Burdwan railway station, 3 dead, 34 injured

The condition of three among the injured, who were admitted to a hospital, was stated to be critical. Three of the injured were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Published: 14th December 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Damaged roof of a platform at Bardhaman railway station after a large overhead water tank fell on it, in Bardhaman, West Bengal, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Three persons, including a woman, were killed and 34 others received injuries after an overhead water tank collapsed on the platform of bustling Burdwan railway station on Wednesday afternoon. 

The condition of three among the injured, who were admitted to a hospital, was stated to be critical. Three of the injured were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

According to railway officials, the incident took place around 12.05 pm when the water tank collapsed on the shed between platform numbers 2 and 3 and came crashing down where commuters were waiting to board local trains. 

“The tank was on an iron-made structure.  It was made of corrugated metal sheet which raises question if  a safety audit of the railway stations has been done,” said a railway official.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Burdwan railway station water tank collapsed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp