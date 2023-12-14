West Bengal: Water tank falls at Burdwan railway station, 3 dead, 34 injured

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Three persons, including a woman, were killed and 34 others received injuries after an overhead water tank collapsed on the platform of bustling Burdwan railway station on Wednesday afternoon.

The condition of three among the injured, who were admitted to a hospital, was stated to be critical. Three of the injured were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

According to railway officials, the incident took place around 12.05 pm when the water tank collapsed on the shed between platform numbers 2 and 3 and came crashing down where commuters were waiting to board local trains.

“The tank was on an iron-made structure. It was made of corrugated metal sheet which raises question if a safety audit of the railway stations has been done,” said a railway official.

