Ahead of 2024 LS elections, Maharashtra BJP set target of 50 lakh Namo app downloads in next 55 days

MUMBAI: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP MLAs meeting on Thursday in Maharashtra have been given 55-day to reach out to the 50 lakh people of Maharashtra asking them to download the Namo app and be active members of it.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the meeting of the BJP MLAs at his Nagpur residence where the MLAs were asked to start work ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that there are tentatively 55 days left for the election code of conduct for the 2024 Lok Sabha, so the BJP MLAs will have to be in active mode to reach out to the people.

As per the meeting, each BJP MLA has been asked to reach out to 30,000 voters of his respective constituency asking them to download the Namo App, be active members, read the government programs and be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign.

“In each Lok Sabha constituency, 1.80 lakh people will have to download the Namo app while in the entire Maharashtra, the central BJP leadership has been given the target of making sure that 50 lakh Namo app downloads are done on people's mobile.

Earlier, the focus was on party workers downloading the Namo App, now the target is the common people. "We have been asked to complete this task by January 25, 2024. We have been asked to reach out to the common people and make them part of this mission. Through this app, people will get all sorts of news and videos of PM Modi and various work of the central government,” added one of the BJP MLAs who was part of the meeting.

He further added the top leadership of the BJP has also asked the BJP MLAs and Lok Sabha MPs to reach out to a large number of youths by conducting various sports competitions under the Namo sports banner.

“We have asked each Lok Sabha constituency that cricket, football or any sports matches should be held ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A large number of youth should participate in these sports and all competitions should be completed by January 25 only,” he added, requesting anonymity.

Mumbai BJP president Ashishar Shelar said that common people sometimes do not get the authenticated information and details of the centre government programs and work therefore the downloading of Namo app will help them to connect directly with PM Narendra Modi and be part of nation-building.

