Bhajan Lal Sharma sworn in as Rajasthan Chief Minister

By PTI

JAIPUR: BJP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma was on Friday sworn in as the chief minister of Rajasthan at a ceremony held in front of the Albert Hall here.

Along with him, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were also sworn in as the deputy chief ministers.

#WATCH | BJP leader Bhajanlal Sharma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, in the presence of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders, in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/XikKYL7T3w December 15, 2023

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other Union ministers, chief ministers of various states, and other leaders.

