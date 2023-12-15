Home Nation

Bhajan Lal Sharma sworn in as Rajasthan Chief Minister

Along with him, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were also sworn in as the deputy chief ministers.

BJP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma takes oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister during his swearing-in ceremony. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: BJP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma was on Friday sworn in as the chief minister of Rajasthan at a ceremony held in front of the Albert Hall here.

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other Union ministers, chief ministers of various states, and other leaders.

