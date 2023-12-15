Home Nation

Mahadev betting app case: Mumbai crime branch summons actor Sahil Khan, three others

The size of the scam is about Rs 15,000 crore, as per the first information report (FIR). An SIT official said an investigation is underway against Khan and 31 other individuals.

Published: 15th December 2023 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Sahil Khan. (Photo | Instagram)

Actor Sahil Khan. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police's crime branch, which is probing the Mahadev betting app case, has summoned actor Sahil Khan and three others to record their statements on Friday, an official said.

A special investigation team (SIT) of Mumbai police has been formed to probe alleged illegal transactions between certain financial and real estate firms in the state and the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app, the official said.

The size of the scam is about Rs 15,000 crore, as per the first information report (FIR). An SIT official said an investigation is underway against Khan and 31 other individuals.

The probe involves examining their bank accounts, mobile phones, laptops, and all technical equipment.

The crime branch has summoned Sahil Khan, his brother Sam Khan, Hitesh Khushlani and one more accused person, he said.

They have been asked to remain present before the officials of SIT at Mumbai crime branch, the senior police official said.

Sahil Khan, known for films like 'Style' and 'Excuse Me', has become a fitness expert.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahadev betting app case Sahil Khan illegal transactions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp