Parliament security breach: Opposition to continue protests pressing for Amit Shah's statement

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties will continue their aggressive protests in both Houses of Parliament and press for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach issue, sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, during their floor coordination meeting this morning, leaders of the 'INDIA' parties decided to continue their aggressive stance in Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been witnessing multiple adjournments due to disruptions since two men jumped into the Lok Sabha gallery on Wednesday, following which opposition MPs demanded a statement from the home minister.

Opposition MPs have also demanded a discussion on the issue, and action against the BJP MP who authorised the entry of at least one of the culprits.

A Rajya Sabha member said when Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called a meeting of floor leaders around 1 pm, opposition leaders refused to attend it. "We do not want any backdoor talks. Government should answer on the floor of the House," the leader said.

ALSO READ | Parliament security breach: Bundles of contradictions and where does it lead?

According to a senior leader who attended the opposition meeting on Friday morning, MPs discussed how the government is trying to create a "new normal" by not allowing posters to the Houses, and suspending MPs for entering the Well of the House.

While according to rules, placards are not allowed in the Houses, opposition MPs over the years have been protesting in Parliament by showing placards, raising slogans, and stepping into the Well of the House.

"These are part of Parliamentary democracy. Government is trying to manufacture a new normal," the opposition leader said.

On Friday, almost all opposition MPs trooped into the Well of the House with placards, raising slogans. The House was adjourned in less than a minute of meeting at 11 am, and then at 2 pm when it was adjourned for the day. Rajya Sabha witnessed similar scenes.

The Opposition is also protesting the suspension of 14 MPs - 13 from Lok Sabha and one from Rajya Sabha after they raised their demand for a statement from Shah on the security breach and a discussion thereafter.

ALSO READ | Security breach: Accused smuggled smoke canisters inside cavity of shoe soles

An opposition leader referred to a precedent when after the December 2001 attack on Parliament, a debate was held in both Houses, and then Home Minister LK Advani replied to the debate, while Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee made interventions in both Houses.

Opposition party leaders will hold a meeting again on Monday morning in the chamber of Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties will continue their aggressive protests in both Houses of Parliament and press for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach issue, sources said on Friday. According to the sources, during their floor coordination meeting this morning, leaders of the 'INDIA' parties decided to continue their aggressive stance in Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been witnessing multiple adjournments due to disruptions since two men jumped into the Lok Sabha gallery on Wednesday, following which opposition MPs demanded a statement from the home minister.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Opposition MPs have also demanded a discussion on the issue, and action against the BJP MP who authorised the entry of at least one of the culprits. A Rajya Sabha member said when Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called a meeting of floor leaders around 1 pm, opposition leaders refused to attend it. "We do not want any backdoor talks. Government should answer on the floor of the House," the leader said. ALSO READ | Parliament security breach: Bundles of contradictions and where does it lead? According to a senior leader who attended the opposition meeting on Friday morning, MPs discussed how the government is trying to create a "new normal" by not allowing posters to the Houses, and suspending MPs for entering the Well of the House. While according to rules, placards are not allowed in the Houses, opposition MPs over the years have been protesting in Parliament by showing placards, raising slogans, and stepping into the Well of the House. "These are part of Parliamentary democracy. Government is trying to manufacture a new normal," the opposition leader said. On Friday, almost all opposition MPs trooped into the Well of the House with placards, raising slogans. The House was adjourned in less than a minute of meeting at 11 am, and then at 2 pm when it was adjourned for the day. Rajya Sabha witnessed similar scenes. The Opposition is also protesting the suspension of 14 MPs - 13 from Lok Sabha and one from Rajya Sabha after they raised their demand for a statement from Shah on the security breach and a discussion thereafter. ALSO READ | Security breach: Accused smuggled smoke canisters inside cavity of shoe soles An opposition leader referred to a precedent when after the December 2001 attack on Parliament, a debate was held in both Houses, and then Home Minister LK Advani replied to the debate, while Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee made interventions in both Houses. Opposition party leaders will hold a meeting again on Monday morning in the chamber of Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp