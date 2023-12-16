Around 38,000 Indians die of drowning every year; 5 to 14 years at higher risk: Centre

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An estimated 38,000 people die every year from drowning in India; most in the age group of 5 to 14 years are at higher risk, according to government data.

Despite that India does not have legislation on drowning, neither policies on drowning are updated.

Also, there is no compulsory swim skills training at the school level, according to the report on the strategic framework for drowning prevention in India, released by the Union Health Ministry.

The report revealed that there is no national coordination mechanism for drowning prevention and no data systems that capture the exact numbers. It pointed out that India also does not have any mass media communication campaigns addressing drowning prevention or any initiative to raise awareness about the dangers of consuming alcohol before or during swimming or boating activities.

According to the report, there are no initiatives to enhance awareness and highlight the vulnerability of children to drowning. It also pointed out that no lifejacket-related notifications are given in water vessels, nor are lifeguards present at the beaches, where many drowning deaths are reported, especially among the young.

The report suggested that school-going children should be taught swimming and drowning prevention skills and bystanders trained on rescue and resuscitation techniques as downing is the fourth leading cause of accidental deaths in India.

Most drowning deaths in India are reported from the northeastern states, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, according to the report.

Quoting the World Health Organisation's (WHO) South-East Asia regional report, the government's report said that 24 per cent of those who died due to drowning were in the age group of 5 to 14 years.

"..children aged between 5 to 14 years are at a higher risk of drowning and increasing, which is a matter of concern," it said. The next age group which is vulnerable to drowning is 0 to 4 years and then 15 to 29 years. It is followed by the 30-49 years age group.

Data showed that most children who live near open water sources like ditches, ponds, irrigation channels, or pools are especially at risk. Most drowning deaths in India occur in natural water, such as rivers and ponds, followed by water pits.

The national strategy thus suggested stakeholders to provide safe places away from water for preschool children, install barriers controlling access to water, and teach school-age children (aged over six years) swimming and drowning prevention skills.

Also, to strengthen public awareness of drowning through strategic communications and establish a national/state downing prevention action plan. Globally, drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death, accounting for 7 per cent of all injury-related deaths.

According to the WHO, there were 2,36,000 global drowning deaths in 2019.

