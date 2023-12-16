Parliament security breach | Plotters had backup plan for demo outside House

Ujwal Jalali and Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: :The alleged mastermind behind Wednesday’s Parliament security breach revealed to the police that their team had a ‘Plan B’ in case their two accomplices were unable to reach Parliament for a protest for whatever reason.

As per Plan B, two others were to approach the building from another direction bursting firecrackers and colour canisters in front of mediapersons, Lalit Jha told his interrogators. In the end, they did not need to operationalise Plan B as Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi made it to the Parliament building, released coloured smoke from canisters, and shouted slogans around the time two others intruded into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery. The two others who were part of the back-up plan were identified as Mahesh and Kailash. Both are now under the Delhi Police custody.

Jha was sent to seven-day police custody by a local court on Friday. Terror charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have been slapped against Jha and the four others arrested on Wednesday.

The two trespassers into the Lok Sabha, Manorajan D and Sagar Sharma, had the picture of a fist against the backdrop of a Tricolour, a slogan in Hindi and a slogan in English on the Manipur violence issue.

Meanwhile, it emerged that Manoranjan had reportedly visited Cambodia in 2016 and was there for a year.

“He had reportedly told his family that he was going for a job, but no one knows the nature of the job or the details of his visit to that country,” a source said. Manoranjan is an engineer by training. His accomplice, Sagar Sharma, had earlier visited him in Mysuru, the source said, adding the whole plot could have been hatched in Mysuru.

Parliament paralysed

Parliament was paralysed on Friday as the Opposition kept up its protest demanding home minister Amit Shah’s statement. Outside Parliament, Shah said a probe panel will submit its report in 15-20 days | P9



