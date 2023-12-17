Home Nation

CRPF jawan killed in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The incident took place on Sunday morning under the Jagargunda police station area when a team of the CRPF's 165th battalion was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.

Published: 17th December 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

CRPF

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: A sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed and a constable injured in an encounter between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday morning under the Jagargunda police station area when a team of the CRPF's 165th battalion was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.

The operation was launched at around 7 am from Bedre camp towards Ursangal village, he said.

During the operation, an exchange of fire broke out in which sub-inspector Sudhakar Reddy was killed and constable Ramu sustained bullet injuries, he said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, four suspects were rounded up from the spot, he said, adding a joint team of security personnel was carrying out a search in the area.

The injured constable was being shifted to hospital for treatment, the official said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CRPF Chhattisgarh Sukma Naxal Firing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp