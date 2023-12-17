Four killed as truck crashes into roadside eatery in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

ETAWAH: At least four men were killed and two others sustained injuries after a speeding truck crashed into a roadside eatery on the Etawah-Kanpur National Highway here, police said on Sunday.

District Magistrate Avnish Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar and other senior officers visited the spot to oversee relief and rescue operations, they said.

The accident occurred at around 10.30 pm on Saturday in Ikdil area of Etawah district, Santosh Kumar said.

The truck was coming from Kanpur and was being driven at a high speed in the service lane. The driver lost control and crashed into the eatery, police said.

Suraj (32) and Talib (30), residents of Ikdil area, Sanjay Kumar (35) of Agra and eatery owner Kuldeep Kumar (35) were crushed under the wheels of the truck, police said.

Saurabh Kumar, a resident of Nagla Khangar in Firozabad and Rahul Kumar of Ikdil, have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, they said.

Further investigations are underway.

